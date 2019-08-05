|
|
Doris A. King
of Canton, Ohio passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond "Jocko" and Ruby Bealer; four brothers Alvin "Dick", Raymond Jr., Robert and Ronald; one granddaughter, one step granddaughter and one step son.
Surviving is her husband of 48 years, Mark King; two sisters Marge Rueschman and Donna Rueschman; children Gary (Mary Anne) Spargrove, Pam (Mark) Sweasey, Diane (Brian) Antenuce, Brian Spargrove and Cindy Rodenbucher; 10 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and 3 step daughters Verla Allen, Sherry (Kevin) McCollam and Darla Eubanks.
There will be no public calling hours, a graveside service will be at 1 PM on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 5, 2019