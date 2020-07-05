1/1
Doris Ann McCort
1930 - 2020
Doris Ann McCort

90, of Carrollton, died peacefully Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Carroll Health Center. Born in Akron on June 18, 1930, she was the daughter of the late John and Mona (Pasley) Barrett. After graduating from Perrysville High School in 1948, she married the late Richard D. McCort on September 2, 1950. Together, they were members of the Church of Christ in Carrollton. Doris was an executive secretary for Champion Spark Plug. She also loved her membership with the Red Hat ladies, the Carrollton Garden Club, several book clubs, and the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 510.

Doris is survived by a sister, Sarah Patterson of San Antonio, Texas; a sister-in-law, Nellie (Frank) Nye of Carrollton; a sister-in-law, Carolyn McCort of Merritt Island, Fla.; four nieces and two nephews and their families; and many special friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Doris was preceded in death by her sister, Lois; and two brothers, John Jr. and Russell.

No public visitation or services are scheduled at this time. Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia is honored to assist the family with Doris' funeral and cremation care. Memorial contributions may be directed to Carrollton Church of Christ (Christian Disciples), 353 Moody Ave. Carrollton, OH 44615. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and view an online memorial by visiting the funeral home website.


Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 5, 2020.
