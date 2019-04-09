|
Doris Anne Donehue
age 89, of Tuscarawas, OH, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was born in Dennison, OH, on September 30, 1929, to the late Donald L. and Ethel J. (Fuller) Keffer. She graduated from Tuscarawas Warwick High School in 1947. She was a member of Sharon Moravian Church. She married Richard L. Donehue who survives, on July 3, 1949. She was an Avon representative for many years. She and Dick raised and trained AKC champion field trial Beagles. Some of her happiest times were spent attending the competitions and socializing with fellow Beaglers. Doris also took delight in baking homemade pies for family gatherings or just to give away. She could figure out the most complex crochet pattern. In addition, she was an avid bowler. Whenever she could, she was on the go.
Above all, she loved her family. Besides her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Pat Cox of Fresno, OH, and Kate Capozella, of Bradenton, FL; four grandchildren: Douglas (Amiee) Cox of Brewster, Audrey (Jason) Freeman of Bradenton, Cydney (Andrew) Burkhart of Strasburg, and Kerry Capozella of Belleville, OH; and 11 great-grandchildren: Sam, Max, Ajay, Abby, Ella, Andrew, Lillie, Korbin, Addy, Kassius, and Jayden. She was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Martha and Eugene Civiello; three brothers: Terry, Ben, and Don Keffer; and a son-in-law, Clifton Cox.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc., at Uhrichsville, with the Rev. Dan Eggan officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the services from 1 to 2 p.m. The family suggests that instead of flowers donations can be sent to Sharon Moravian Church, 4776 Moravian Church Road S.E., New
Philadelphia, OH, 44663. As a registered tissue donor, Doris
has given the gift of healing.
