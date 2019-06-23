|
Doris E. Taylor
88, of New Philadelphia, died Friday, June 21, 2019 in her home following a period of declining health. Born in Smyrna, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Orval and Katherine Corbin Moore and was a 1948 graduate of Freeport High School in Freeport. Doris had retired from the former Kroger Foods at Dover where she worked as a cashier. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church at New Philadelphia and was past secretary of the Buckeye Beagle Club. Doris had also served as past president and secretary for the Tuscarawas County Class A baseball league for over 33 years. She had also served as secretary for the Cy Young "Old Timers" and was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 1997.
Surviving are her husband, Earl W. Taylor, whom she married September 22, 1956; two sons, Gary (Lori) Engstrom of Advance, North Carolina and Larry Engstrom of New Philadelphia; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren; her in-laws, Robert (Emmabelle) Taylor of Bolivar, Nancy Dallas and Roberta Billetter, both of New Philadelphia and Barbara Black of Uhrichsville and her best friend Mary Ellen Beans of Mineral City. In addition to her parents, a brother, a sister and a sister-in-law are also deceased.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10 AM in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia with Father Jeff Coning officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 5 to 8 PM in the funeral home. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Doris by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 23, 2019