Doris J. (Lyon) Baker
85, of 7968 Church Rd., Newcomerstown, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She was born June 19, 1935 in Gilmore, Ohio, to the late Kasper and Mabel (Naylor) Lyon. She graduated in 1953 as valedictorian from Newcomerstown Schools and attended Baldwin-Wallace University, Ohio University, Muskingum College, Kent State University and University of Utah to receive a Bachelor's Degree in Education, Certificate of Education in Media and a Master's Degree in Library Science. Doris retired after 30 years as a teacher and librarian, with two years at Coshocton, one year at Claymont, half of a year at Indian Valley and the remaining time at Newcomerstown. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma of Tuscarawas County. Doris was a member of the Newcomerstown Church of Christ, where she was a children's Bible and VBS teacher, hosted Trunk R Treat and started Prime Timers. She spent countless hours volunteering at the Tuscarawas County Genealogical Society and working on her family genealogy. She was committed to her family and organized multiple family reunions with love. She was also a Girl Scout Leader. She married Donald E. Baker on June 11, 1955, who passed away on February 26, 2012.
Surviving are three daughters: Gina Malterer and husband Harold of Newcomerstown, Sheila Maple and husband Tim of Cambridge and Dona St. Clair and husband Rick of Salesville; grandchildren: Staci (Justin) Fellows, Brice (Jessica) Malterer, Tyson Maple and Shea (Rachel) Maple; step-grandchildren: Maisie St. Clair, Dustin (Vicki) St.Clair and Tansi (Shoin) McBride; great-grandchildren: Jett McElroy, Jaxon Fellows, Logan and Lily Malterer, Wyatt and Lincoln Maple; step-great-grandchildren: Jaisie and Jaida St.Clair, Davin and Vada St.Clair and Landon Fuller and Leyton McBride; sisters, Evelyn Beck of Arlington, TX, Janet (Pete) Jones of Newcomerstown and Joyce Griffin of West Monroe, LA; and half-sister, Jeanne Vogel of Grosse Pointe Farms, MI; sisters-in-law: Betty Bliss, Dorothy Baker and Ellen Baker; brother-in-law, Gene Baker; a special nephew, Shawn (Amy) Baker and children Nyah and Daleney of Newcomerstown. She is preceded in death by brothers-in-law: Garner Beck and John Griffin, Dale, John, Jack and Paul Baker, Frank Thurlow, Virgil Bliss and Howard Vogel; and sisters-in-law: Nova Thurlow, Virginia Ames, Anna Mae Baker, Rosemary Baker and Elverda Baker.
There will be a private family service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Newcomerstown Church of Christ, 475 S. Goodrich St., Newcomerstown, OH 43832, National Multiple Sclerosis Society at National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington D.C. 20090-1891 or https://www.nationalms society.org/Donate,
or Hospice of Guernsey County at 9711 East Pike Road, Cambridge, Ohio, 43725.
Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111