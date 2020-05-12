Doris J. Byerage 80, of Mineral City, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, in her home, following a brief illness. Born Dec. 28, 1939, in Dover, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Ruth Hewitt Wise. Doris graduated from Dover High School in 1957, and, on December 11th of the following year, married Earl K. Byer. The couple had two children and shared 40 years of marriage, much of that time on the family's farm, prior to Earl's passing on March 1, 1999. Doris was a loving homemaker who enjoyed cooking, bowling, volleyball, the outdoors, gardening and the rigors of farm life. She was a faithful member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Dover.Survivors include her daughter, Pam (Clarence Howard) Tapp of Punta Gorda, Fla; her grandson, Justin (Amanda) Tapp; her great-grandchildren, Cole, Kyle, Cooper, Lucy and Matilda; her sisters, Geraldine Jenkins and Louise Sheeley; her brother, Junior (Blondie) Wise; and her nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; and by her son, Earl K. Byer II - just a few short months ago.Honoring Doris' wishes, she will be cremated; her family hopes to hold a memorial gathering at a later and safer time. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Doris, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. Donations in Doris' memory may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, 409 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, OH 44622, or, to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.