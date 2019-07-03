|
Doris Jeane (Riggs) Evans
Together Again
90, of Dover, went home to be with the Lord and be reunited with her husband and daughter, at her home on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John and Jacqueline Evans of Westfield Center, Ohio; her son-in-law, Jerry Ryan of Dover; four grandchildren, Kelly (Andrew) Law, Kristen Ryan, Matthew Evans and Sarah Evans, along with her half-brother, Merle Webb of Massillon. The daughter of the late Earl L. and Vera M. (Grimes) Riggs, Jeane was born October 19, 1928 in Wheeling, W.Va. Jeane graduated from Massillon High School. She then received her nursing degree from Kent State University, as well as completed her nursing training at Massillon City School of Nursing. Over the years, she worked as a registered nurse at Union Hospital in Dover and Aultman Hospital and Timken Mercy Hospitals in Canton. During her younger years, Jeane attended the First Moravian Church in Dover. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and cooking for her family. Gardening and tending to the flowers at her home gave her much enjoyment. Jeane was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William R. Evans, whom she married on June 11, 1955; her daughter, Julie Ryan and a half-sister, Carol Webb.
In keeping with Jeane's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services and cremation will take place through the care of the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. Inurnment will take place in Dover Burial Park. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Jeane by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Jeane's memory to the , 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 3, 2019