Doris Joanne Quillin
86, of Mineral City, died Thursday, March 26, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family, under the care of Community Hospice. A daughter of the late Marion and Nellie Mae (Burke) Farnsworth, Doris was born November 7, 1933 at Mineral City. Doris married her late husband, Joseph R. Quillin on March 28, 1953. Together they shared 66 years of marriage prior to his passing last year.
Doris is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Richard Bradley and Sherie Quillin of Mineral City; a daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Tom Harmon of Mineral City; her grandchildren, Jamie (Patrick Louive) Quillin of Bolivar, Stacey Quillin of Mineral City, and Jessica Harmon of Summerlin, Nevada; her great-grandchildren, Piper, McCall, and Adelie Symons and Oliver Louive; her brother, Donald (Gladys) Farnsworth of Zoar. Doris was preceded in passing by her parents, husband; her infant twin sister, Dorothy; and two sisters, Helen Deubner and Ruth Elliot.
A private family visitation will take place and a public graveside service at Brown Cemetery on Tabor Ridge will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. with Pastor John Dunn officiating. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Doris by visiting the funeral home website: www.geibcares.com
Contributions may be made Doris' memory to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 29, 2020