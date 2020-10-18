1/1
Doris L. Schreffler
1945 - 2020
Doris L. Schreffler

74, of New Philadelphia passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in the Community Hospice Truman House. Born on November 17, 1945 she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Bessie Mahaffey Alexander. Doris was also preceded in death by her husband, Dennis B. Schreffler on July 13, 2004; sisters, Laverne Hare, Anna Gunter; brother, William Alexander; foster parents, Cecil and Vilotta Joy; half-brothers, Dave and James Love. Doris was a 1965 graduate of New Philadelphia High School, was a Nurse's Aide at Union Hospital for many years, and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Dover. Her hobbies were baking cakes, making baby quilts, and sewing.

Doris is survived by her daughters, Carol Schreffler, Denise (Justin) Autrey both of New Philadelphia; grandchildren, Kea, Karizma, Braxton, Tysha (Jeffrey), Beyonce', Ajia, Sta'shawn, Izaik; great grandchildren, Blake, Abel, Luke; sisters, Opal Milarcik of Tippecanoe, Freda (Roman) Raber of New Philadelphia; foster brother, Harold "Butch" Baker of New Philadelphia; sisters in law, Jane (Joe) Kelley of New Philadelphia, Carol Rabel of Navarre; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 20 at 11:00 a.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Pastor Rasheed As-Samad officiating. Interment will be in the East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 5-7 p.m. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Doris may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice at 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663, American Heart Association at 1575 Corporate Woods Pkwy., Uniontown, OH 44685 or to the American Diabetes Association at 1815 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44313.

Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
OCT
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
