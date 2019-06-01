|
Doris Morrison
98, of Dover died peacefully Thursday, May 30, 2019 while in Park Village Health Care Center at Dover. Born on May 25, 1921 at Sherrodsville, Ohio, Doris was a daughter of the late Denny and Iva German Dougherty. Doris was a graduate of the former Sherrodsville High School. During World War II, she was employed as a crane operator at Republic Steel and later in life worked for General Electric at Dover prior to her retirement. Doris was a longtime member of St. Johns United Church of Christ at Dover a member of the Dover Moose, VFW, and the Eagles where she enjoyed dancing.
She is survived by her family which includes a daughter, Carol J. Pildner Collins of Massillon; her grandchildren, Dennis Pildner and Lisa Reich; her great-grandchildren, Robert, Eric, Sarah, Tiffany, Josh, and Tommy; her great-great-grandchildren, Kaden, Mackenzie, and Paisley as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn E. Morrison; an infant daughter, Sondra Morrison, a daughter, Marsha K. Morrison and her siblings, Daniel Dougherty, Glenn R. German, Roberta D. Wilkin and Nova Harmon and her special friend and companion, Ray McConnell.
The family will greet guests on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 1-2 p.m., in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover where a service celebrating Doris' life will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Dover Burial Park. Memorial contributions in Doris' name may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 in gratitude for the care Doris has received the past two years. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Doris by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 1, 2019