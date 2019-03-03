|
Dorothy "Dotty" A. VanScoy
1958-2019
61, surrounded by family, passed away after a prolonged illness on February 27, 2019. She was born on February 6, 1958 the daughter of the late Samuel & Helyn Neibert. She was a woman of great faith and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Uhrichsville. After 35 years as a Registered Nurse she retired from Twin City Hospital in Dennison. Dotty enjoyed playing games, and especially cards with her family. She always enjoyed going to St. Pete Beach in Florida. Her greatest enjoyment was her love of her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Evelyn "Lynne" (Roger) Dupler. Dotty is survived by her loving family, her daughter, DeeAnne (Joseph McCoy) VanScoy; her cherished granddaughter, Zella VanScoy; sisters, Karen "Kay" (Bob) Reardon, and Trudy Neibert; brother, Brian (Jonnie) Neibert; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial Donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Uhrichsville (633 N. Main St., Uhrichsville, OH 44683). Per Dotty's wishes there will be no services. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
