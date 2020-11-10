Dorothy E. Cramer Randles



99, of Walnut Hills, and formerly of Dover, passed away at the Walnut Hills Retirement Community on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Born on August 18, 1921 in Franklin Township she was a daughter of the late Herbert and Edith Wiegand Spathe. Dorothy was also preceded in death by her first husband, James Cramer in 1985, and her second husband, Chester Randles in 2000. She went to school at Mt. Pleasant (Hoodletown) for eight years, and graduated in 1939 from Strasburg High School. Dorothy worked at Dover-Phila Laundry for a short period, and then was employed at GTE for over 26 years. Always one to stay busy, she also worked at Candlelight Villas and for Dr. Bennett. When she retired she enjoyed baking pies and cookies for family and friends. Dorothy was an active member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Dover.



She is survived by her daughter, Nita Myers of Massillon; sister, Virginia Paddock of Canal Fulton; and many nieces and nephews.



There will be no public calling hours or services. As Dorothy would always say, "I don't want family or friends to take off work just to look at a dead woman." Interment will be in the Grandview Union Cemetery at Strasburg. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Dorothy may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice at 716 Commercial Ave. N.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. The family would like to say thank you to all of the friends and workers at Walnut Hills.



