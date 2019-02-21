|
Dorothy E. Disler-Greene
98, of Sandusky, formerly of Akron and Tippecanoe, died Tuesday.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Fritz) Sterling, Cathy (Brad) Shanks, Becky (Jack) Lynn, Ruth (George) Schaffter and Rebecca (Brian) Kline; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Lowell Disler; second husband, James Greene; and son, Norman Disler.
Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday in Deersville United Methodist Church with an hour of visitation prior. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website.
R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.
(740) 922-1970
www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 21, 2019