Dorothy Eileen Ross92, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully in Montevista Rehabilitation and Skilled Care at Lawton, Oklahoma on Saturday, July 25, 2020. A daughter of the late Henry Carl and Adelphia (Howard) Schmidt, Dot was born in Uhrichsville on July 27, 1927. Dot was a 1945 graduate of Uhrichsville High School. She married her late husband, Edward F. Ross, on June 22, 1951 in the First Christian Church at Uhrichsville. Prior to becoming a mother of three wonderful children, Dot worked as a telephone operator. Dot's faith was nurtured at the First Christian Church in New Philadelphia where she was a member of the Master Builders Sunday School Class. She also was active with the VFW Auxiliary and also volunteered as a preschool teacher and at the hospital.Other interests she enjoyed include golfing and bowling, which she was still enjoying as recently as 3 years ago! Dot was known for her delicious pies. Everyone, especially her family, knew how caring she was and always wanting to help and do things for others. However, she was a tiger when it came to playing cards, with many a grandchild wondering how they could get beaten so badly by her! She was a wonderful, fun, mother.She will be dearly missed by her family which includes her children, Mark (Amy) Ross of Denver, Colorado, Deborah (Tom) Gretsinger of Chattanooga, Oklahoma and David Ross of Dover, Ohio and his companion, Bonnie Keator; five grandchildren, Jesse, Adam, Lacey Gretsinger, Laura Mansel, and Dr. Phillip Ross; and her brother, Carl (Annette) Schmidt of California. Dot was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ed, on April 20, 2007; and her brother, George Schmidt.A public graveside service will be held in Union Cemetery at Uhrichsville on Friday, July 31, 2020 beginning at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Jim Borton officiating. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and view an online memorial by visiting the funeral home website. Memorial contributions may be made in Dot's honor to the First Christian Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 474, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.