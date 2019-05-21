Home

More Obituaries for Dorothy Searls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Elizabeth Searls

Dorothy Elizabeth Searls Obituary
Dorothy Elizabeth Searls

age 89, of Uhrichsville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Claymont Health and Rehabilitation in Uhrichsville, following a short illness. Dorothy was born on Dec. 14, 1929, in Cleveland, the daughter of the late Anton and Mary (Prysiaznuik) Kozak. She moved to the area from Streetsboro in 1973. Dorothy was employed at Ember Home Health Care, until her retirement in 1992. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison.

She is survived by her children, Robert and Denise Mager of Washington, Dale and Vicki Mager of Utah, David and Monica Mager of Streetsboro, Michael (Angie Burton) Searls of New Philadelphia and Mary and Wayne Grosenbacher of Dennison; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Cody, Michael, Kristen, Jeff, Jason, Melissa, David, Lori and Tascha; 31 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and one due in September. In addition to her parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by two sisters, Ann Skok and Pauline Katona; a son-in-law, Mark Page and a grandson, Joseph. There will be no viewing or services at Dorothy's request.

Published in The Times Reporter on May 21, 2019
