Dorothy Gerber91, of Walnut Creek died Monday, June 1, 2020 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home in Walnut Creek following a period of declining health. She was born in Trail on November 21, 1928 to the late Yost and Fern (Hostetler) Miller and married John Gerber Jr. on July 2, 1948. He died on January 31, 1995. She was retired from Nickles Bakery in Navarre and was a member of Walnut Creek Mennonite Church where she taught Sunday School. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, quilting and had done wedding flowers.She is survived by her children: Linda (Art) Hamsher of Sugarcreek, Karen (Marlin) Hummel-Troyer of Uniontown, John Kenneth (Corrinne) Gerber of Strasburg, and Steve (Sharon) Gerber of Sugarcreek; nine grandchildren: Matt (Kristina) Hamsher, Mark (Heidi) Hamsher, Michelle (Seth) Kolb, Trent (Cara) Hummel, Darrick (Sheri) Hummel, Laurie Jo Gerber, Angela Sue Klein, Sean (Veronica) Gerber, and Tristan Gerber; 17 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Pauline Miller of Dover, Marian (Herman) Zuercher of Prescott, Arizona, and Myra Gerber of the Wayne County area; brother, Doyle (Elaine) Miller of Sugarcreek; and brother-in-law, Robert Gerber of Walnut Creek. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Nicole Hummel; son-in-law, Brian Hummel; and brother, Delon Miller.Family services will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Walnut Creek Mennonite Church with Pastor Don Hamsher officiating. Burial will be in Walnut Creek Mennonite Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5-7 PM at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with social distancing being observed and face mask requested.Smith-Varns330-852-2141