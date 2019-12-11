Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy J. (Baker) Peterson


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy J. (Baker) Peterson Obituary
Dorothy J. (Baker) Peterson

formerly of Carrollton, went home to be with her Lord after a period of failing health at Stone Creek (Danbury) Assisted Living in Alliance, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, where she had resided since Feb. 11, 2017. She was born at Mingo Junction, Ohio on Nov. 28, 1932, a daughter of the late Orid R. and Goldie (Wilson) Baker. Dorothy was married on Jan. 16, 1953 to Marion B. Peterson, Jr., who survives her. She is also survived by her daughter, Saundra K. (Dale) Chryst of Alliance; her son, Alan L. (Cindy) Peterson of Carrollton; her sister, Joyce Burris of Berea, Ky; sister-in-law and dear friend, Shirley Peterson; brothers-in-law, Robert (Helen) and Ronald (Etta Mae) Peterson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Mamie Donaldson and Doris Dennis, and a brother, Donald R. Baker.

Dorothy was a member of Carrollton Baptist Temple. She retired as Clerk of the Board of Carroll County Commissioners and was a Carroll County Hospice Volunteer. She was a frequent visitor to the Carroll County Library due to her love of reading and she enjoyed walking around town. She was also known for her wonderful pies and banana bread. The family would like to thank those who cared for Dorothy from Crossroads Hospice, Stone Creek (Danbury) Assisted Living, Dr. Hostettler, and Nurse Julie.

Funeral services will be Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Pastor David Powell officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Carrollton Baptist Temple or Community Hospice.

Dodds Funeral Home, 330-627-5505
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -