Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Hanna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Jane Hanna

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Jane Hanna Obituary
Dorothy Jane Hanna

age 98, formerly of New Philadelphia, passed away in Park Village Health Center in Dover on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Born Dec. 13, 1920 in New Philadelphia, Ohio, Dorothy was the daughter of the late William Leslie and Edna Edith (Meyers) Dessecker. A graduate of New Philadelphia High School, she was a member of Eastern Star, The Historical Society and First Christian Church in New Philadelphia. Dorothy married the late Max Albert Hanna on Oct. 7, 1942 in Portland, Maine, where Max was serving in the U.S. Army. Together they raised five sons.

Dorothy is survived by her sons; Gary (Linda) Hanna of Dover, Ronald (Dawn) Hanna and Dean (Kathy) of New Philadelphia, and Bruce (Beverly) Hanna of Stonecreek; 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her son, David E. Hanna and sisters, Betty Cua and Mary Lewis.

In honor of Dorothy's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Contributions may be made to Community Hospice Truman House in Dorothy's memory.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.