|
|
Dorothy Jane Hanna
age 98, formerly of New Philadelphia, passed away in Park Village Health Center in Dover on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Born Dec. 13, 1920 in New Philadelphia, Ohio, Dorothy was the daughter of the late William Leslie and Edna Edith (Meyers) Dessecker. A graduate of New Philadelphia High School, she was a member of Eastern Star, The Historical Society and First Christian Church in New Philadelphia. Dorothy married the late Max Albert Hanna on Oct. 7, 1942 in Portland, Maine, where Max was serving in the U.S. Army. Together they raised five sons.
Dorothy is survived by her sons; Gary (Linda) Hanna of Dover, Ronald (Dawn) Hanna and Dean (Kathy) of New Philadelphia, and Bruce (Beverly) Hanna of Stonecreek; 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her son, David E. Hanna and sisters, Betty Cua and Mary Lewis.
In honor of Dorothy's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Contributions may be made to Community Hospice Truman House in Dorothy's memory.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 11, 2019