|
|
Dorothy June Marty 1927-2019
Together Again
92, of Dennison, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Park Village Health Care Center in Dover. Born March 15, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Arnold and Laura Ethel (Patterson) Abbuhl. After her 1945 graduation from Linden-McKinley High School in Columbus, Dorothy began her 30 year career at the former Scio Pottery for which she worked until its closing. She was a longtime member of Park Christian Church in Dennison where she was active in Phoebe's Friends for many years. She enjoyed gardening, shopping, swimming and roller skating in her younger years.
On October 4, 1947, she married Robert Earl Marty, Sr. with whom she enjoyed over 52 years of marriage until his passing on February 8, 2000. They are survived by daughters, June Richards (companion, Herb Risley) and Laura Sills; son, Robert E. (Sherry) Marty, II; grandchildren, Danielle (Scott) Lamitina, Brady (Stacy) Howard, Luke (Rebekah) Howard, Steve Richards, Melissa (Jamison) Hostetler, Robert E. (Marthena) Marty, III, Marcy (Ben) Davis and Mindy (Kirt) Lyon; great-grandchildren, Chandler, Aubrey, Emma, and Leah Howard, Brynn Lamitina, Morgan, Aleah and Miley Hostetler, Ariana Lyon, and Athena Marty; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Irene Henry, and brothers, Bob, Arthur Jr., Nile, and Glenn Abbuhl; and son-in-law, Jeff Sills.
Services, officiated by Pastor Scot Caley, will be held at noon on Saturday, June 1, in the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Roxford Church Cemetery near Dennison. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Phoebe's Friends at Park Christian Church.
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.
(740) 922-1970
www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on May 31, 2019