Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Marty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy June Marty


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy June Marty Obituary
Dorothy June Marty 1927-2019

Together Again

92, of Dennison, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Park Village Health Care Center in Dover. Born March 15, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Arnold and Laura Ethel (Patterson) Abbuhl. After her 1945 graduation from Linden-McKinley High School in Columbus, Dorothy began her 30 year career at the former Scio Pottery for which she worked until its closing. She was a longtime member of Park Christian Church in Dennison where she was active in Phoebe's Friends for many years. She enjoyed gardening, shopping, swimming and roller skating in her younger years.

On October 4, 1947, she married Robert Earl Marty, Sr. with whom she enjoyed over 52 years of marriage until his passing on February 8, 2000. They are survived by daughters, June Richards (companion, Herb Risley) and Laura Sills; son, Robert E. (Sherry) Marty, II; grandchildren, Danielle (Scott) Lamitina, Brady (Stacy) Howard, Luke (Rebekah) Howard, Steve Richards, Melissa (Jamison) Hostetler, Robert E. (Marthena) Marty, III, Marcy (Ben) Davis and Mindy (Kirt) Lyon; great-grandchildren, Chandler, Aubrey, Emma, and Leah Howard, Brynn Lamitina, Morgan, Aleah and Miley Hostetler, Ariana Lyon, and Athena Marty; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Irene Henry, and brothers, Bob, Arthur Jr., Nile, and Glenn Abbuhl; and son-in-law, Jeff Sills.

Services, officiated by Pastor Scot Caley, will be held at noon on Saturday, June 1, in the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Roxford Church Cemetery near Dennison. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Phoebe's Friends at Park Christian Church.

R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.

(740) 922-1970

www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now