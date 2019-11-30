|
Dorothy L. Gross Hootman
age 95, of Dover, and formerly of Newcomerstown, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Born June 21, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Harry and May West Stocker. Dorothy graduated from Port Washington High School in 1943, and was a loving homemaker.
She is survived by her children, William L. (Becky) Gross and Robert A. Gross, both of New Philadelphia, and Gloria (Gene) Cua of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.; her eight grandchildren; her many great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her first husband, Chester M. Gross; her second husband, Ralph L. Hootman; her son, Randy Gross; her sisters, Martha McCormick and Wilma Gross; and her brother, Harry "Junior" Stocker.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover, on Monday, Dec. 2, 12:30–1:30 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 1:30, officiated by Pastors Jeffrey R. Gerber and Jill Lovett of New Philadelphia's First United Church of Christ. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Dorothy, please visit the Obituaries link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 30, 2019