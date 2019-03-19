|
|
Dorothy M. Chek "Together Again"
94, of New Philadelphia passed away early Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Park Village Health Care Center in Dover. Dorothy was born in West Finley, Pennsylvania on April 3, 1924. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Regina (Frohnapfel) McKerriham. She married John Chek, who preceded her in death on June 5, 2002. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Christopher Chek, and three brothers and four sisters.
She will be sadly missed by four children; Brenda Vitt of New Philadelphia, JoAnn and Kenny Trimmer of Dennison, Greg and Kim Chek of Dover, Darlene and Les Baker of Akron; her sister, Margaret Zimmerman of New Philadelphia; along with six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a step-grandchild.
In honoring Dorothy's wishes, private services will be handled through the care of Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. She will be buried next to John at Evergreen Cemetery in New Philadelphia. To sign an online guestbook for Dorothy, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Dorothy's family would like to express their gratitude to Park Village Health Care Center for the exceptional care she received while she was in their care. Memorial contributions can be made to Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave, SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 19, 2019