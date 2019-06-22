|
Dorothy M. Lewis
age 93, of Dover, passed away wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Dover's Hennis Care Centre. Born February 20, 1926, in Strasburg, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Mildred Fannin Sommers. Dorothy attended school in Strasburg, and was employed for many years as a custodian at Dover City Schools from which she retired. She was a long-time member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Sherrodsville.
Survivors include her daughter, Carol (Stanley) Medley; her grandson, Rick (Tina) Medley; her great-grandson, Ryan Medley; and her nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 44 years, James B. Lewis, in 2016; and her five sisters and three brothers.
Honoring Dorothy's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral ceremony. Cremation is in the care of the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover.
The family suggests that contributions in Dorothy's memory be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 328 S. Church St., Sherrodsville, OH 44675.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 22, 2019