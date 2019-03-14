Home

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
Resources
Dorothy M. Rummes


1921 - 2019
Dorothy M. Rummes Obituary
Dorothy M. Rummes 1921-2019

97, of Dover died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in the Community Hospice Truman House. Born November 19, 1921 in Strasburg she was a daughter of the late Walter and Ora Schlemmer Limbacher. Dorothy was also preceded in death by her husband, Merlin "Bud" Rummes on July 14, 1992; son, Larry Rummes, and six brothers and sisters. Dorothy loved being outdoors, especially fishing with her husband, Bud.

She is survived by her children, Roger Rummes of Dover, Mary Varnes of Newcomerstown; grandchildren, William, Jason and Michael Varnes; three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 15 at 11:30 a.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Rev. Brian Flood officiating. Interment will be in the Ridgecrest Memory Gardens. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Friday. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Dorothy may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 14, 2019
