Dorothy M. Welce
age 95, of New Philadelphia died on Friday, January 17, 2020, in Community Hospice's Truman House at New Philadelphia. She was born on February 21, 1924, at Dover, Ohio, a daughter of the late Peter and Delphia (Lantzer) Lahm. Dorothy was a graduate of Dover High school and worked for 32 years as an inspector with US Ceramic Tile in East Sparta. She was a longtime member of St. John's United Church of Christ and a member of the AARP. If there was ever a family function, Dorothy made it a point to be in attendance. She was very giving to anyone in need and was known for keeping her lawn and landscaping in impeccable order.
She is survived by her sister, Shirley (Russell) Collar of Dover; a sister-in-law, Mildred Lahm and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Welce, and her siblings, Raymond (Edith) Lahm, Russell Lahm, Marjorie (Leroy) Freed, and James (Mary Lou) Lahm.
The family will greet guests on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, from 1-2 PM in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia where Rev. Thomas will lead a service celebrating Dorothy's life in the funeral home's chapel at 2 PM. Burial alongside her husband in East Avenue Cemetery will follow. All are invited to join in a meal and fellowship in the Geib Family Center at New Philadelphia following services. Memorial contributions in Dorothy's name may be directed to St. John's United Church of Christ, 409 N Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Dorothy by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 18, 2020