|
|
Dorothy Marie Hykes Denning
age 100, of Park Village Assisted Living Center at Dover and formerly of New Philadelphia, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Born in New Philadelphia on Jan. 25, 1920, Dorothy was a daughter of the late Theodore E. and Almeda Shaw VanLehn. Dorothy was a 1939 graduate of New Philadelphia High School. She was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church at New Philadelphia as well as the Coachman Campers Club, and the Women's Benefit Association. Dorothy loved to travel and attended RV rallies across the United States and Canada. Weekends were spent camping with friends and winters snow-birding in Florida or Arizona. She enjoyed playing cards and games and staying up late into the night with her friends. Dorothy stayed busy crafting, making afghans, feeding and watching the birds and following the Cleveland Indians.
Surviving are her children, Terry (Pamela) Hykes of New Philadelphia and Sandra Yannone of Phoenix, Ariz; her grandchildren, Heather (Brian) Norris, Jennifer (Seth) Kornblum, Lisa (Mike) Meade, Nicholas Yannone, and Alisha (Claron) Cabatic, and five great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Norris, Andrew Norris, Adam Kornblum, David Kornblum, and Mia Cabatic. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her first husband, Orren Hykes and her second husband, Robert Denning; a brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Goldie VanLehn and a half-brother, Russell VanLehn.
Due to the Covid-19 virus private services will be held with burial taking place in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be planned for a later date. Memorial contributions in Dorothy's name may be directed to Broadway United Methodist Church, 120 Church Street SE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Dorothy by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 17, 2020