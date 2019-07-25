|
Dorothy Marie Phillips
88, of Coshocton passed away on Wednesday July 24, 2019. She was born in Flushing, Ohio on November 26, 1930 to the late William and Goldie (Nabb) Bethel. Dorothy has a wonderful family and loved spending her time caring for them.
She is survived by her children Dennis Phillips, Theresa (Jim) McCullough, Kathy (Mark) Phillips, Linda (Bill) Phillabaum and David (Cheryl) Phillips all of Coshocton and Randy (Barb) Phillips of AZ; her brothers Marvin (Glenna) Bethel and Trevison Bethel both of Uhrichsville; sisters Gloria Cloverdale of Uhrichsville and Jeanie Hennis
of Lima, OH; 21 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren. Along with her parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by her siblings Pearl, Kenny and Bob, as well as her great-grandson.
Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Monday July 29, 2019 from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM where funeral services will begin at 4:00 PM with Mark Granger officiating. Per Dorothy's wishes, a cremation will take place after the services and she will be buried at South Lawn Cemetery on a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com.
Miller Funeral Home
740-622-8000
Published in The Times Reporter on July 25, 2019