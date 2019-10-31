Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hopko Funeral Home
6020 Broadview Rd
Parma, OH 44134
216-661-0033
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Joseph Byzantine Catholic Church
8111 Brecksville Rd.
Brecksville, OH
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Joseph Byzantine Catholic Church
8111 Brecksville Rd.
Brecksville, OH
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Byzantine Catholic Church
8111 Brecksville Rd.
Brecksville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY SABO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY ROSE (KUNTZ) SABO


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY ROSE (KUNTZ) SABO Obituary
Dorothy Rose Sabo (nee Kuntz)

October 24, 1928 – October 26, 2019

Passed away peacefully at age 91, surrounded by family members. Preceded in death by Steve, her husband of 55 years, and parents Rose (nee Erli) and Wendell Kuntz.

Survived by son Dr. Stephen (Het) of New Philadelphia, Oh.; daughter Sandy Rabuse (Dwight) of Mendota Heights, Minn.; and five grandchildren: Dr. Emily, Stephan, and Graham Sabo and John and Victoria Rabuse. Born and raised in Cleveland, Dorothy graduated from John Adams High School in 1947 and immediately found employment in the accounting department of Standard Oil of Ohio. After devoting several years to raising her children, she returned to work at Sohio (BP) in various part-time and full-time positions, until her retirement in 1991. Dorothy loved her faith, her family, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and the occasional Peanut Buster parfait. Her family will miss her warm hugs and sense of humor (and her prime rib and chicken paprikash dinners).

Friends received Saturday November 2nd. at St. Joseph Byzantine Catholic Church, 8111 Brecksville Rd., Brecksville, OH 44141 beginning at 9AM with Funeral Prayers at 10:45 AM followed by Funeral Divine Liturgy at 11AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Joseph Byzantine Catholic Church or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Online Condolences at: www.hopkofuneralhome.com Arrangements by:

HOPKO FUNERAL HOME, 216-661-0033
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -