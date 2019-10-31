|
|
Dorothy Rose Sabo (nee Kuntz)
October 24, 1928 – October 26, 2019
Passed away peacefully at age 91, surrounded by family members. Preceded in death by Steve, her husband of 55 years, and parents Rose (nee Erli) and Wendell Kuntz.
Survived by son Dr. Stephen (Het) of New Philadelphia, Oh.; daughter Sandy Rabuse (Dwight) of Mendota Heights, Minn.; and five grandchildren: Dr. Emily, Stephan, and Graham Sabo and John and Victoria Rabuse. Born and raised in Cleveland, Dorothy graduated from John Adams High School in 1947 and immediately found employment in the accounting department of Standard Oil of Ohio. After devoting several years to raising her children, she returned to work at Sohio (BP) in various part-time and full-time positions, until her retirement in 1991. Dorothy loved her faith, her family, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and the occasional Peanut Buster parfait. Her family will miss her warm hugs and sense of humor (and her prime rib and chicken paprikash dinners).
Friends received Saturday November 2nd. at St. Joseph Byzantine Catholic Church, 8111 Brecksville Rd., Brecksville, OH 44141 beginning at 9AM with Funeral Prayers at 10:45 AM followed by Funeral Divine Liturgy at 11AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Joseph Byzantine Catholic Church or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Online Condolences at: www.hopkofuneralhome.com Arrangements by:
HOPKO FUNERAL HOME, 216-661-0033
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 31, 2019