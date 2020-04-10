|
|
Dortha Edna Knotts
85, of Dover, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Union Hospital at Dover following a period of declining health. A daughter of the late Adrian Warren and Clara Mildred (Penick) Rainsberg, Dortha was born June 23, 1934 at New Philadelphia, Ohio. Dortha graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1953. In her younger years, she worked at Sparta Ceramics. She then retired from the United States Postal Service where she worked as a rural mail carrier for 19 years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church at Dover where she formerly taught Sunday School and most recently attended NewPointe Community Church at Dover. Also during her younger years, Dortha served as a Den Mother while her sons were active in the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. Dortha enjoyed playing the piano and organ, oil painting and all kinds of crafts including sewing, knitting and crocheting.
She is survived by her sons: Michael (Robin) Knotts of Akron, Gregory (Candy) Knotts of Dennison and Daniel (Brenda) Knotts of Chicago, Illinois; grandchildren: Kristina (Mark) Rose, Lydia (Hunter Hostettler) Knotts, Devin (Martyna) Knotts, Jake (Lauren) Knotts and Danielle (Peter) Flood; step-grandchildren: Mike Jones, Chase Beatty and Talsa Leslie; great-grandchildren: Wesley and William Flood and Mia and Mark, Jr. Rose; step great-grandchildren: Triska, Peyton, Zoe and Hailey Leslie; two sisters, Carol (John) McDougall and Eileen (Carl) Stansberry; a brother, Harold "Bud" Rainsberg; and her companion, Al Hardesty. Dortha was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William J. Knotts who passed away on August 27, 2007; and a granddaughter, Heather Knotts.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private and Dortha will be laid to rest next to William in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens at Dover. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Dortha by visiting the funeral home website: www.geibcares.com Contributions may be made in Dortha's memory to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Road N.E., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 10, 2020