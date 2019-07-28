|
Dorthy G. Johnson
Age 101, of Tuscarawas, died peacefully, Monday, July 22, 2019, while in the care of Community Hospice House at New Philadelphia following a brief illness. Born in the family home at Stone Creek on April 17, 1918, Dorthy was one of nine children born to the late Fred and Mary Tisher Luikart. Following her graduation from New Philadelphia High School in 1935, Dorthy was employed by Belmont Enameling, Miller Studio and later worked alongside her husband in the operation of his business, Twin City Automotive Parts in Uhrichsville. She was an 82-year member of Sharon Moravian Church where she was an active part of the weekly quilting group and the Women's Fellowship. Dorthy was also a volunteer with the Twin City Christian Service Center, the Twin City Hospital Coffee Shop and a long-time member of the Ninevah Grange Hall. In her free time, she enjoyed quilting, sewing, and gardening.
She is survived by her children, Janet (Don) Decker of Tuscarawas, David (Zoila) Johnson of Elyria, and Darrell (Christine) Johnson of Easton, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Earl Johnson and two sisters-in-law, Kathryn Heldt and Ila Altier as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Dorthy was preceded in death by her husband, Dale F. Johnson; and eight siblings, Paul, Clarence, Pearl, Sylvia, Cora, Goldie, Ralph, and Louis.
The family will greet guests on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia from 4-7 p.m. A service celebrating Dorthy's life will be led by Rev. Lloyd Gooden on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 11 AM in the Sharon Moravian Church. Burial will follow in the Sharon Moravian Church Cemetery. A meal will follow in the church social hall. Memorial contributions in Dorthy's name may be directed to Sharon Moravian Church, 4776 Moravian Church Rd. SE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Dorthy by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 28, 2019