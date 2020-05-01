Douglas D. "Doug" Miller



59, of Dover passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Aultman Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer. Doug was born on March 9, 1961 in Dover to Carol Seeley Miller and the late Dean Miller. He was a 1979 graduate of Dover High School and received his associate's degree from Kent State University. He had been employed at Belden Brick in Sugarcreek for many years, until illness forced his retirement. Doug was an avid sports fan, who rooted for the Indians, Browns and his beloved Dover Tornadoes. He enjoyed carrying on his grandpa Miller's tradition of making homemade sausage, krepples and ice cream. He was a kid at heart, who loved a heavy snowfall so he could shovel his driveway. Doug was a friend to all, and was always there to lend a helping hand to others. He was also a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Dover.



A wonderful and caring son, brother and uncle, Doug will be sadly missed by his mother, Carol; siblings, Steve (Diane) Miller of Dover, Peggy (Scott) Marshall, Janet (Chuck) Albaugh both of New Philadelphia, Dale (Leeann) Miller of Strasburg; nephews, Tyler, Ethan, Josh, Shawn, Kyle, Mark, Anthony; nieces, Ellie, Alyssa and Jenna. In addition to his father, Doug was also preceded in death by a niece, Sasha Miller.



Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. Private family services will be held. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Doug may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ or to Community Hospice.





