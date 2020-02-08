Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DOUGLAS PORTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOUGLAS EDWARD "RED DOG" PORTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOUGLAS EDWARD "RED DOG" PORTER Obituary
Douglas Edward "Red Dog" Porter

Lost his battle to cancer on February 4, 2020, in New Philadelphia, Ohio. Born September 30, 1954 in Wheeling, WV, to Noel (Ted) Porter and Margaret Wilcox Porter.

Doug is survived by his children: Elizabeth (Mike) Holden, Emily (Kyle) Regan, Michael (Cami) Porter,

Caroline (Austin) Bell; and his grandchildren: Bailey, Kyah, Tripp, Quinn, Lillie, Brooklyn, Calli and

Mackenzie. He is also survived by three sisters; one brother; several nieces, including Danielle Gallion; one nephew, Zach Porter; and best friends, Jack (Connie) Johnson and Cliff Hattery. Doug was loved by many and will be dearly missed by his family and friends, especially those at the

J-N-G and Hog Heaven. Doug was a retired driver for XPO logistics, loved his Harley and riding with the Rolling Thunder MC, loved flying and held a pilot's license. He enjoyed working on his hot rod with Mad Mike.

A celebration of Doug's life will be held this summer in New Philadelphia, date TBA. Donations can be made to:

Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOUGLAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -