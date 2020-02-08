|
|
Douglas Edward "Red Dog" Porter
Lost his battle to cancer on February 4, 2020, in New Philadelphia, Ohio. Born September 30, 1954 in Wheeling, WV, to Noel (Ted) Porter and Margaret Wilcox Porter.
Doug is survived by his children: Elizabeth (Mike) Holden, Emily (Kyle) Regan, Michael (Cami) Porter,
Caroline (Austin) Bell; and his grandchildren: Bailey, Kyah, Tripp, Quinn, Lillie, Brooklyn, Calli and
Mackenzie. He is also survived by three sisters; one brother; several nieces, including Danielle Gallion; one nephew, Zach Porter; and best friends, Jack (Connie) Johnson and Cliff Hattery. Doug was loved by many and will be dearly missed by his family and friends, especially those at the
J-N-G and Hog Heaven. Doug was a retired driver for XPO logistics, loved his Harley and riding with the Rolling Thunder MC, loved flying and held a pilot's license. He enjoyed working on his hot rod with Mad Mike.
A celebration of Doug's life will be held this summer in New Philadelphia, date TBA. Donations can be made to:
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 8, 2020