Douglas Edward Wright
Douglas Edward Wright

57, of New Philadelphia, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital at Dover following a recent illness. A son of the late Dean E. and Bonnie L. (Schwartz) Wright, Douglas was born Feb. 12, 1963 in Union Hospital at Dover. Douglas graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1981 and then honorably served his country in the United States Navy. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, he went to work in the family business, Dean Wright & Sons Locksmiths, where he was a master locksmith. Douglas formerly served as the treasurer for the Dover Eagles and was a Free Mason.

He is survived by his sons, Benjamin and Joshua Wright and his brother, Brian Wright.

In keeping with Douglas' wishes, there will be no calling hours or services and cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Douglas by visiting the funeral

home website,

www.geibcares.com.


Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-5506
