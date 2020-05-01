Douglas R. Mullinsage 67, of Bowerston, Ohio, died suddenly Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020, doing what he loved the most ... hunting on his son's property with his grandson, Drake. He was born August 18, 1952 in Norton, Virginia, and was the son of Hampton Mullins of Tallmadge, OH, and the late Charlotte Sandlin Mullins. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Rick; step-mother, Billie; step-brother, Mitch; and his son-in-law, Craig Burrier. He worked for many years at the former White Rubber Company in Ravenna, Ohio, and worked for his Uncle Charlie at Mullin's Tree Service. An avid outdoorsman, he spent his time in the woods hunting deer and turkey and searching for sheds and mushrooms. He enjoyed taking his kids and grandkids kayaking, camping, and hunting in PA. He was also known for his expansive, well-manicured gardens. He was Christian by faith and always made his family the center of his attention. He was a caring husband, father, uncle and grandfather who will missed by his family and many friends.In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Jill M. (Snowberger) Mullins, with whom he celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on November 18, 2019; his five children: Shane Mullins, Misty Dawn (Shane) Burrier, Lisa Kay (Drew) Mullins, and Dusty (Ashley) Mullins, all of Bowerston, and Cody (Patty) Mullins of Dennison, OH; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren whom he adored; his sister, Terri (James) Howell of South Carolina; his brother, Kenny (Mandy) Mullins of Tallmadge; and his sister, Debbie (Mike) Combs of Akron, Ohio.The family will schedule a memorial service at a later date. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.Baxter-Gardner(740) 269-9225