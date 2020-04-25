|
Douglas Steven Lane
69, of New Philadelphia, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at his home. A son of the late Floyd Elmer and Annabelle (Edie) Lane, Douglas was born October 1, 1950 at Dover, Ohio. Doug was a resident at Cedar Lane Group home and he dearly loved his housemates and staff. He had also worked at Starlite Workshop since 1977. He could often be found walking at the mall or drinking Pepsi. Doug enjoyed being out and about and being on the go and he especially enjoyed attending church.
He is survived by his brothers, David and Gary Lane both of New Philadelphia; as well as other extended family members. Doug was preceded in death by his parents; and a grandmother, Susannah Lane whom he was very fond of.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, visitation and services will be private and burial will take place in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Doug by visiting the funeral home website: www.geibcares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 25, 2020