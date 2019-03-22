Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home
201 Newark Road
Mount Vernon, OH 43050
(740) 393-1076
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home
201 Newark Road
Mount Vernon, OH 43050
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Peoli Cemetery
Port Washington, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOYLE GALBRAITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOYLE J. GALBRAITH


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DOYLE J. GALBRAITH Obituary
Doyle J. Galbraith

age 80, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Knox Community Hospital in Mount Vernon. He was born on July 24, 1938 in Uhrichsville, Ohio, to the late Howard and Mary (Klapster) Galbraith. Doyle was a lifetime farmer. He cared for and loved the land he worked. Doyle was proud of the fact that the farm will stay in the family and be cared for in the same manner as he did. Doyle was a member of the Peoli United Methodist Church in Peoli, Ohio. He was an Army veteran and was very proud of his service to his country. Doyle's greatest joy was watching his grandchildren play sports.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Shirley (Casteel) Galbraith; sons, Jeff (Tricia) Galbraith, John (Jane) Galbraith; grandchildren, Tyler, Jordyn and Trace Galbraith, Austin and Halie McGregor; a sister, Dorothy McDowell; a brother, Wilbur (Sylvia) Galbraith; several nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Doyle is preceded in death by his daughter, Kim Galbraith and brother-in-law, Bob McDowell.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home; 201 Newark Road, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050. A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., in Peoli Cemetery in Port Washington, Ohio. Military honors will be handled by Newcomerstown Veteran Honor Guard. To view this obituary or leave the family a memory, visit:

www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home, (740)392-6956
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home
Download Now