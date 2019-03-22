|
Doyle J. Galbraith
age 80, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Knox Community Hospital in Mount Vernon. He was born on July 24, 1938 in Uhrichsville, Ohio, to the late Howard and Mary (Klapster) Galbraith. Doyle was a lifetime farmer. He cared for and loved the land he worked. Doyle was proud of the fact that the farm will stay in the family and be cared for in the same manner as he did. Doyle was a member of the Peoli United Methodist Church in Peoli, Ohio. He was an Army veteran and was very proud of his service to his country. Doyle's greatest joy was watching his grandchildren play sports.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Shirley (Casteel) Galbraith; sons, Jeff (Tricia) Galbraith, John (Jane) Galbraith; grandchildren, Tyler, Jordyn and Trace Galbraith, Austin and Halie McGregor; a sister, Dorothy McDowell; a brother, Wilbur (Sylvia) Galbraith; several nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Doyle is preceded in death by his daughter, Kim Galbraith and brother-in-law, Bob McDowell.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home; 201 Newark Road, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050. A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., in Peoli Cemetery in Port Washington, Ohio. Military honors will be handled by Newcomerstown Veteran Honor Guard. To view this obituary or leave the family a memory, visit:
