Doyle W. Bolyard
passed away in the early morning hours of Friday the 18th, September 2020. He was the son of Raymond and Alta Bolyard. Born on July 5, 1931, Doyle shared his life with his wife Arlene for 70 years. Their shared lifetime included time spent as college students, members of the military, and professional educators Doyle was devoted to his family as they were always participating in activities together or being nearby in support of each other. Doyle attended Shepherd University on an athletic scholarship where he lettered in three sports. In his senior year he was captain of the football team and lead pitcher for the baseball team. With the rank of Sergeant in the army, he represented Camp Lucas and traveled to various Army bases to participate in baseball and basketball tournaments. Doyle earned his Master's degree at Kent State University while serving as assistant baseball coach and as the radio commentator for the Kent State Golden Flashes basketball team. His coaching experience spanned all three major sports at the high school level, and he finalized his career at Kent State University Tuscarawas as baseball and basketball coach. Doyle's coaching accomplishments included three basketball championships in the Ohio Regional University league, and he was instrumental in starting the Lady Cubs basketball team. Doyle retired as Emeritus Professor in 1994 but continued to teach leisure skills until 2000. Doyle wanted his students to enjoy the great outdoors. He introduced them to whitewater rafting and also led numerous tent-camping trips as well. In addition, he established a 'Victory Garden' on Campus property where students and community members could plant and harvest a variety of vegetables. Doyle was an avid fisherman and hunter. He shared his trips to Canada and the western states with family and friends. He believed in 'bringing food to the table', but the stories he told simply reflected a passion and enjoyment of the great outdoors. Doyle continued gardening and golf throughout his later years. He was happiest in the woods cooking on an open fire with his specialty camp coffee.
Doyle will be missed and forever loved by his family: wife Arlene: sons, Brent, Brady (Heather); grandson, Adam (Chloe); and great-grandchildren, Amelie and Eloise. Many nieces and nephews on both sides of his family survive him, and he enjoyed spending time with each and every one them. Doyle was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ruth Christman; brothers: Kent, Lowell, Marvin, Keith, and Larry Bolyard.
According to preplanning – memorial services are private. In remembrance of Doyle, enjoy a special moment in the great outdoors. Be still and know that God is near. Online condolences can be left at: www.Gormanscharpf.com