Drew Oswald
34, of Baltic, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 from injuries sustained in a work related accident near Granville. He was born in Dover on Sept. 24, 1985 to Kevin and Melanie (Troyer) Oswald of Berlin and married Alisha Miller. She survives. He is a member of The Branch Church at Countryside Chapel near Baltic. Drew was known for his contagious laugh! He had a love for racing and enjoyed riding motorcycles.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by his grandparents, Henry and Anna Troyer of Strasburg; aunts and uncles, Dave and Amy (Oswald) Rhodes, Galen and Winnie (Oswald) Beachy, Rick and Marsha (Troyer) Stahn, Royce and Marlene (Troyer) Troyer, Todd and Marla (Troyer) Frey, Alan and Marilyn (Troyer) Andrews, and Greg and Michelle (Troyer) Harstine. He is also survived by his in-laws, Abe and Darla (Geiser) Miller, Kevin Miller, M.D., Brandon and Amy (Brand) Miller; and five nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gene and Donna Oswald.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Branch Church at Countryside Chapel near Baltic with Pastor Marlin Beachy officiating. Burial will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. at West Lawn Cemetery in Baltic prior to services. Friends may call on Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Church. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Memorials in Drew's name may be made to The Branch Church 2236 SR 93, Baltic, Ohio 43804 with the funds to be used to help drill water wells and fix hand pumps in Haiti. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 20, 2020