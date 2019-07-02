|
Rev. Duane Angel
former Minister of
Pastoral Care at First
Congregational Church of Akron, who helped so many people find peace in passing on to eternal life, has now passed peacefully
to his reward.
This good and gentle man died June 28, 2019 at the age of 74 at Ohio Living Rockynol.
A memorial service will be held 11 A.M. WEDNESDAY, July 3rd., at First Congregational Church of Akron, 292 E. Market St., Akron 44308. Duane's wife, Pat McKay, and family members will greet friends at a reception there following the service. Memorials may be made to Living the Legacy, Inc., 292 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44308. To see full obituary, share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit
