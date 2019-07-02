Home

Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church of Akron
292 E. Market St.
Akron, OH
View Map
REV. DUANE ANGEL

REV. DUANE ANGEL Obituary
Rev. Duane Angel

former Minister of

Pastoral Care at First

Congregational Church of Akron, who helped so many people find peace in passing on to eternal life, has now passed peacefully

to his reward.

This good and gentle man died June 28, 2019 at the age of 74 at Ohio Living Rockynol.

A memorial service will be held 11 A.M. WEDNESDAY, July 3rd., at First Congregational Church of Akron, 292 E. Market St., Akron 44308. Duane's wife, Pat McKay, and family members will greet friends at a reception there following the service. Memorials may be made to Living the Legacy, Inc., 292 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44308. To see full obituary, share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit

the Tribute Wall at: www.billowfuneralhomes.com

(Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 330-867-4141)
Published in The Times Reporter on July 2, 2019
