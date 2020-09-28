1/1
Duane G. Immel
1936 - 2020
Duane G. Immel

84, a lifelong resident of Dundee, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover. He was born in Dundee on July 17, 1936 to the late Walter and Florence (Deetz) Immel and married Sandra Bose on June 3, 1956. She survives. A faithful husband, father and POP, he was a lifelong farmer and a talented union carpenter for over 35 years. Some of his accomplishments as a carpenter included building his own home, remodeling projects for his children, and renovation at the First United Church of Christ of which he was a life long member. Duane farmed since a teenager. He loved his farm and found joy there. He still enjoyed working his farm and watching over his herd of cattle. He enjoyed talking with family and friends and was an avid story teller.

Duane is survived by his wife, Sandra of 64 years; his daughters, Connie (Bill) Ray, Janine (Mike) Flood, Lynne (Matt) Johnson, Laura (Sam) Sulzener and a son, Todd Immel. Also surviving is a brother, Stanley Immel; sister, Margaret Cugliari; sister-in-law, Becky Immel; 10 grandchildren, Sarah (Ray) Bell, Nathan (Melissa) Ray, Stephanie (Zach Grubb) Flood, Jason Flood, Whitney (Jeff) Kaufman, Kate (Cory Miller) Johnson, Amy (Andy) Raber, Savannah Sulzener, Jackson Sulzener, and Alexander Immel; and 12 great-grandchildren, Alaina, Cora, and Tessa Bell, Raine, Cyrus and Eve Kaufman, Alice and Addison Raber, Sullivan, Lylah and Sawyer Ray, and Braelyn Sulzener. In addition to his parents, Duane was preceded in death by a son, Richard; brothers, Merlyn Immel and Earl Immel; and his beloved dog, Zeke.

Private family services will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Church of Christ in Sugarcreek with Rev. Earl Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Dundee Cemetery. Public calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with facial masks being required and social distancing being observed. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithvarns.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 28, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Smith-Varns Funeral Home

1 entry
September 27, 2020
Alluring Elegance Bouquet
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Patty Myers
