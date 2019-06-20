|
|
Duane "Herb" Garabrandt
Age 74 of Stone Creek, Ohio passed away on Tuesday June 18, 2019 after an extended illness. He was born on February 12, 1945 in Dennison, Ohio; he was the son of the late John and Esta Garabrandt. In addition to his parents, Duane is preceded in death by a sister, Juanita Johns, "extended parents" John and Dorothy Gardner, and "brother" Phil Gardner. Duane served in the US Marine Corp from 1965-1966 and was a member of the Operators of Engineers for many years. Duane was a man of wisdom and much knowledge. He was self-taught in many trades including, heavy equipment operator, business owner, and a skilled wood worker and carpenter, from building his homes to building furniture. He enjoyed working on vehicles and he owned many. He also loved and purchased antiques, which became a long-time hobby.
Duane is survived by his friend, the mother of his children, Karen Garabrandt; his children, Tonya (James) Wallick and Duane Garabrandt II; grandchildren, Cooper (Chelsea) Hill, Dakota Hill, Tucker (Keely) Hill, Donja (Jimmy) Breznak, and Tristin Garabrandt; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Jack (Minnie) Garabrandt, Stan Garabrandt and Gary Garabrandt. He is also survived by his extended family, Gary Gardner, Sue Gardner, Barb Gardner, Shannon (Ryan) Tarbert, Bryan (Lindsey) Gardner, and Tara Gardner and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In keeping with Duane's wishes, cremation has taken place and there are no calling hours. There will be a private service for the immediate family. Donations may be made in his memory to Mercy Hospice, Canton, Ohio or Community Hospice, New Philadelphia, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 20, 2019