Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
NewPointe Community Church
3950 OH-39
Dover, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
NewPointe Community Church
3950 OH-39
Dover, OH
View Map

Duane Leonard Herchler


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Duane Leonard Herchler Obituary
Duane Leonard Herchler

75, of Dover, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at The Inn at Northwood Village in Dover, after a period of declining health. Born December 5, 1944 in Clearwater, Florida, he was the son of Neva Frances (Barris) Herchler of Amherst, Ohio and the late Floyd Leonard Herchler. After his 1962 graduation from Marion L. Steele High School in Amherst, Duane earned his Bachelor's Degree from Kent State University in 1967, then served his country in the National Guard. Duane spent 37 years as part owner and Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Flex Technologies, Inc. in Midvale until his retirement in 2015. His outgoing personality led him to excel at his career in sales. Duane, being the eternal optimist, always saw the glass as half full and encouraged those around him to look at challenges in a positive way. He was a generous and compassionate man whose door was always open. His quick wit and humor elicited smiles and laughter from those around him. Duane was a car buff and had a passion for Corvettes – owning 13 in his lifetime. He cherished the many dogs that were his companions over the years and will be missed by his dachshund, Stubby.

On January 30, 1996, Duane married the former Karen Sue Hill who survives him. He will be deeply missed by his surviving family which includes his wife; mother; sons, Bryan Herchler and Ben (Mandy) Garver; and grandson, Zach Garver.

A memorial service, officiated by Pastor Dwight Mason, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, at NewPointe Community Church's Dover Campus. His family will receive callers from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd. N.E., New Philadelphia, OH 44663, Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663, and NewPointe Community Church, 3950 OH-39, Dover, OH 44622.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Duane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -