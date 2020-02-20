|
|
Duane Leonard Herchler
75, of Dover, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at The Inn at Northwood Village in Dover, after a period of declining health. Born December 5, 1944 in Clearwater, Florida, he was the son of Neva Frances (Barris) Herchler of Amherst, Ohio and the late Floyd Leonard Herchler. After his 1962 graduation from Marion L. Steele High School in Amherst, Duane earned his Bachelor's Degree from Kent State University in 1967, then served his country in the National Guard. Duane spent 37 years as part owner and Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Flex Technologies, Inc. in Midvale until his retirement in 2015. His outgoing personality led him to excel at his career in sales. Duane, being the eternal optimist, always saw the glass as half full and encouraged those around him to look at challenges in a positive way. He was a generous and compassionate man whose door was always open. His quick wit and humor elicited smiles and laughter from those around him. Duane was a car buff and had a passion for Corvettes – owning 13 in his lifetime. He cherished the many dogs that were his companions over the years and will be missed by his dachshund, Stubby.
On January 30, 1996, Duane married the former Karen Sue Hill who survives him. He will be deeply missed by his surviving family which includes his wife; mother; sons, Bryan Herchler and Ben (Mandy) Garver; and grandson, Zach Garver.
A memorial service, officiated by Pastor Dwight Mason, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, at NewPointe Community Church's Dover Campus. His family will receive callers from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd. N.E., New Philadelphia, OH 44663, Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663, and NewPointe Community Church, 3950 OH-39, Dover, OH 44622.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 20, 2020