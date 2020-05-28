Dustin P. Billiter
1982 - 2020
Dustin P. Billiter

38, of Dover, passed away tragically on May 24, 2020 on "2-wheels" doing what he loved. Born May 13, 1982, in Pampa, Texas, he was the son of Bonnie (Marty) Cross of Amarillo, Texas, and Fred Billiter, Jr., of Caldwell, Ohio.

He is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Lillian Kaiser of Dover; a half-brother; five half- sisters; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, multiple close motorcycle friends; as well as the love of his life and fiancé, Miranda Murphy.

Dustin worked at ProVia in Sugarcreek and spent most of his evenings working on motorcycles and drift cars in his garage. His hobbies included being an avid motorcycle enthusiast, having a great respect and love for firearms, attending drift events at Midvale Speedway, and hosting D&D nights on weekends.

Dustin is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Otto Kaiser; paternal grandparents, Fred and Flo Billiter, Sr.; and an uncle and a few cousins; as well as his four-legged best friend of 18 years, Hemi.

As per Dustin's wishes, he will be cremated. He requested no calling hours or services but that a memorial be held at a later date to celebrate his life. To share condolences and light a candle in Dustin's memory, please visit the funeral home web site at www.GeibCares.com.


Published in The Times Reporter on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-5506
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 27, 2020
Dustin was a wonderful person and a pleasure to work with in the short time I've known him.
Prayers to his family and loved ones.
Richard Affolter
Coworker
