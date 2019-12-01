Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
5600 N Wooster Avenue
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-5506
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Firestone Park Presbyterian Church
275 S Firestone Blvd
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dwight Rutan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dwight Curtis Rutan


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dwight Curtis Rutan Obituary
Dwight Curtis Rutan

age 59, died peacefully on November, 17, 2019 after his strong, inspiring battle against pancreatic cancer. He was born on May 6, 1960 in Willard, Ohio, the son of Moss Rutan and Barbara Rutan (nee Waid). He worked his entire career as an auto mechanic for Akron Public Schools, eventually retiring and taking a part time job at Cage Gear in Canton, Ohio. Dwight was a selfless, kind man. His knack with automobiles, and all things handy, came to the aid of many. He was a proud, active member of Firestone Presbyterian Church, giving his time and talents with no want or expectation of anything in return. He was an avid outdoorsman, loved nature and hinted that he may have seen a Bigfoot.

Dwight is survived by his two brothers, Douglas Rutan of Marcellus, NY and David Rutan of Newport News, VA; his partner, Barbara Lengler of Parral, Ohio; and his son, Chad Rutan of Columbus, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his father, Moss, and mother, Barbara.

A very special thank you to Crossroads Hospice for taking such incredible care of him in such a vulnerable, crucial time.

A memorial gathering will be held on December 7 at 11 a.m. at Firestone Park Presbyterian Church, 275 S Firestone Blvd, Akron, OH 44301. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dwight's life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to CancerCare [http://cancercare.org] or the Firestone Park Presbyterian Church. Those unable to attend may send the family personal condolences by signing the online guest registry located at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dwight's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -