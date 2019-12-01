|
|
Dwight Curtis Rutan
age 59, died peacefully on November, 17, 2019 after his strong, inspiring battle against pancreatic cancer. He was born on May 6, 1960 in Willard, Ohio, the son of Moss Rutan and Barbara Rutan (nee Waid). He worked his entire career as an auto mechanic for Akron Public Schools, eventually retiring and taking a part time job at Cage Gear in Canton, Ohio. Dwight was a selfless, kind man. His knack with automobiles, and all things handy, came to the aid of many. He was a proud, active member of Firestone Presbyterian Church, giving his time and talents with no want or expectation of anything in return. He was an avid outdoorsman, loved nature and hinted that he may have seen a Bigfoot.
Dwight is survived by his two brothers, Douglas Rutan of Marcellus, NY and David Rutan of Newport News, VA; his partner, Barbara Lengler of Parral, Ohio; and his son, Chad Rutan of Columbus, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his father, Moss, and mother, Barbara.
A very special thank you to Crossroads Hospice for taking such incredible care of him in such a vulnerable, crucial time.
A memorial gathering will be held on December 7 at 11 a.m. at Firestone Park Presbyterian Church, 275 S Firestone Blvd, Akron, OH 44301. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dwight's life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to CancerCare [http://cancercare.org] or the Firestone Park Presbyterian Church. Those unable to attend may send the family personal condolences by signing the online guest registry located at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 1, 2019