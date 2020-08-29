1/1
Dwight Lee McNutt
1956 - 2020
Dwight Lee McNutt

64, of Akron, Ohio passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights. Born on April 15, 1956, in Prince George, VA, he was the son of the late James L. Sr. and Gladys (Seward) McNutt. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Deborah Swindler.

Dwight graduated from Dover High School with the class of 1974. He worked at City Circle Carpet in Tallmadge, Ohio for over 35 years. Dwight will be remembered for his kind heart and his willingness to help anyone in need. He was an Eagle Scout and loved spending his spare time riding his motorcycle.

He leaves behind his son; Josh McNutt (Fiance, Katie Murdock) of Coventry; daughter, Cassandra Wolf of Akron; two brothers, James McNutt Jr. of Wilmot and Kenneth McNutt of Dover; two sisters, Pam McDonald of Gnadenhutten, and Beckey Nelsen of Wadsworth; along with six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Monday, August 31, 2020, from 4:00-6:00 pm. A private funeral will take place. Due to COVID 19, masks and social distancing will be required as mandated by the state. To sign an online guestbook for Dwight, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website.


Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
