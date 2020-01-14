|
Dwight S. Wheeler
79, of New Philadelphia passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Born on June 19, 1940, in Belmont County, he was the son of the late Robert Wheeler and Lucinda (Heath) Burton.
In addition to his wife, Lucy, whom he would have celebrated 60 years of marriage on January 23, 2020, he will be sadly missed by his daughters; Jill (Dan) Ross, Nancy (Richard) Mizer, and Maria Wheeler (Shawn Schartiger), four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Dwight's life will take place at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 11:00 am with Father Jeff Coning officiating. Following the service, a meal will be served in the social hall at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in New Philadelphia. Friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 4-7 pm and one hour prior to the service on Friday. To sign an online guestbook for Dwight, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 14, 2020