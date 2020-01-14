Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Resources
More Obituaries for Dwight Wheeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dwight S. Wheeler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dwight S. Wheeler Obituary
Dwight S. Wheeler

79, of New Philadelphia passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Born on June 19, 1940, in Belmont County, he was the son of the late Robert Wheeler and Lucinda (Heath) Burton.

In addition to his wife, Lucy, whom he would have celebrated 60 years of marriage on January 23, 2020, he will be sadly missed by his daughters; Jill (Dan) Ross, Nancy (Richard) Mizer, and Maria Wheeler (Shawn Schartiger), four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Dwight's life will take place at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 11:00 am with Father Jeff Coning officiating. Following the service, a meal will be served in the social hall at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in New Philadelphia. Friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 4-7 pm and one hour prior to the service on Friday. To sign an online guestbook for Dwight, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dwight's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -