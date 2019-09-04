Home

E. Marlene White


1934 - 2019
E. Marlene White Obituary
E. Marlene White

Age 85, a resident of the Carroll Healthcare Center in Carrollton, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. She was born on July 21, 1934 in Harrison Township, Ohio, to Marie (Easterday) & Arthur Roudebush, both deceased. Marlene was a devoted wife, married 60 years to her loving husband, Clyde White, who preceded her in death in 2013. Marlene's brothers, Richard (Vera) Roudebush and Gene (Barb) Roudebush are still living in the Carrollton area. Marlene (and Clyde) were blessed with six children and their loving spouses – Stan (Cathy) White; Brenda (Don) Cassidy; Janice (Bill) Bake; David (Lita) White; Mona (Dan) Meenan & Marla (Mike) Manning. They were also blessed with twelve wonderful grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

After retirement, Marlene & Clyde enjoyed traveling across the U.S. One of Marlene's favorite stops was Dollywood Parks and Resorts where she appreciated the musical shows. In 1997, the couple settled northwest of Houston in Hempstead, Texas and would return each summer to spend time with family and friends. After Clyde's death in 2013, she eventually returned to her roots and settled back in Carroll County. Marlene was a devoted wife and mother sharing so many small acts of kindness with her family and others. She enjoyed being part of the church choir & served in other capacities at the New Harrisburg UP Church. She & Clyde generously shared their garden's abundance & she often provided meals and spent time with local shut-ins. Marlene was a woman of faith sharing a self-less spirit with many friends and neighbors over the years in person and through cards & letters.

Marlene's wish to be cremated will be cared for by Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home. A personal family service is planned for a later time to celebrate her life. The family is grateful for the care and compassion Marlene received through Carroll Healthcare Center and Aultman Hospice. Memorial donations may be made to Aultman Hospice, 2821 Woodlawn Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 4, 2019
