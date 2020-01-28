|
|
Earl K. Byer II
55, of Mineral City passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 in the Community Hospice Truman House. Born on October 14, 1964 he was the son of Doris Wise Byer of Mineral City and the late Earl K. Byer. He was a 1983 graduate of Tusky Valley High School and worked as a security guard at many different businesses throughout the area. Earl had a passion for being a firefighter; he served with the Mineral City Fire Department as a fireman and EMT for 30 years. He was an active member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Dover, where he sang in the choir. Helping families in a time of need as a fireman, and worshiping the Lord at St. John's were his two greatest loves.
In addition to his mother, Earl is also survived by his sister, Pam Tapp of Florida; nephew, Justin (Amanda) Tapp; and five great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 31 at 11:00 a.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Pastor Dotty Hartzell officiating. The family will be greeting friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 5-7 p.m., with firefighter's service starting at 7:00. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Earl may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. The family would like to thank the staff at Community Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care shown towards Earl, and the entire Byer family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mineral City Fire Department at PO Box 211 Mineral City, OH 44656, or to Community Hospice at 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 28, 2020