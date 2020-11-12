Earl M. Yoder
66, of Dover, Ohio passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 in his home after a short but fierce battle against lung cancer. Earl was born to Menno and Carrie Yoder and grew up in Baltic, Ohio, on the family farm. He graduated from Garaway High School in 1972. On April 15, 1978 he married Dorothy Byler of Kidron, Ohio. Earl thought he'd end up a farmer, like his dad, but ended up branching out far beyond that, becoming the fabled jack-of-all-trades. He was a plumber, electrician, mechanic, machinist, carpenter, mason, welder, and a consummate handy man. But he is most remembered for his life of service, willingly lending a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Earl was a life-long traveler, combining his passion for working with his hands with his love for people of all cultures. He traveled extensively, helping the people of Japan rebuild after the 2011 earthquake, and constructing churches and community buildings in the Ivory Coast, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Bolivia and within the US, serving everyone he could through the work of his hands.
Earl is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his son, Sheldon and his wife, Amber Staley of Nashville, Tenn.; his daughter, Sheila and her husband, Joel Meyer of Bandung, Indonesia; and grandchildren, Hutchinson, Dorotea, and August Yoder and Tobin, Orrin, and Everly Meyer; his siblings, Eva Keim of Berlin, Twila Ropp of Sugarcreek, and Luke (Ruth) Yoder of Dover; and sister-in-law, Amy Yoder of Stone Creek. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ernest and Leon; and sister, Ina Yoder.
Calling hours, with no family present, to browse pictures of Earl, record remembrances and share notes of sympathy for the family will be at LifeBridge Community Church at 301 N. Wooster Ave. in Dover on Friday, Nov. 13 from 2-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held for family Saturday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. and the service will be livestreamed on Youtube at <https://youtu.be/1pJql9Scxyg
> for friends and family who wish to join virtually. A memorial service will be held near his birthday, June 2021, so that all the friends and family who knew and loved him can gather and celebrate his incredible life. In keeping with Earl's wishes, his body has been donated to Ohio State University for medical research. Memorials in Earl's name may be made to Gideon International PO Box 261, Dover, Ohio 44622. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek and you can visit the funeral home's website to share a memory.
