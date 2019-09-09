Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EARL STANLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EARL "FRED" STANLEY


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EARL "FRED" STANLEY Obituary
Earl "Fred" Stanley

79, of Magnolia passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 following a sudden illness. Born October 12, 1939 in Marietta, Ohio he was a son of the late E.E. "Red" and Freda Brickwede Stanley. Fred graduated in 1957 from Marietta High School, and proudly served his country with the United States Air Force. Following the military, he was employed at AT&T having retired in 1989 with almost 30 years of service. Music was Fred's passion, he was a fantastic musician who excelled at playing the guitar; he was a member of the country music band Sound Inc. from 1974-1984. But most importantly, he loved his grandchildren; they were the center of his life. Fred was also a 32nd degree Mason for over 50 years.

A wonderful and loving father and grandfather, Fred will be sadly missed by his children, Terri (Tom) Hayden of Warren, Michael (Sherry) Stanley of Youngstown, Michelle (Matt) Hans of Louisville, Angela (Kevin) McClintock of Dover; sister, Ida May (Ronnie) Watts of Marietta and four grandchildren, Michael, Mackenzie, Meredith and Mallory.

Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. A service celebrating Fred's life will be held on Thursday, September 12 starting at 3:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Rick Brown officiating. The family will be greeting friends on Thursday from 1-3 pm. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Fred may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EARL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now