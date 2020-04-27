|
|
Eddie Earl Golder, Jr.
age 64, of New Philadelphia died peacefully, Sunday, April 26, 2020 while in the care of Community Hospice's Truman House at New Philadelphia. Born on August 21, 1955, in Twin City Hospital at Dennison, Eddie is the son of Eddie and Wanda Carlisle Golder of New Philadelphia. He was a 1973 graduate of the former Indian Valley North High School and for a period of time worked as a meat cutter at the former Stoll's Market. He was a lifelong member of Community of Christ Church at New Philadelphia. In his younger years, was an avid fisherman who also enjoyed hunting. Eddie also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his nephew.
In addition to his parents, Eddie is survived by a brother, Eric Golder of New Philadelphia and his nephew, Eric Golder, Jr.
Private services will be held in the Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia with Mr. Bill Hibbs officiating. Memorial contributions in Eddie's name may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Eddie by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 27, 2020